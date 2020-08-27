Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic church PART 3

William Segodisho has officially come out, claiming rape at the hands of a Catholic priest in Johannesburg in the 1980s.
Joanne Joseph unravels William’s memories of that time and explores his anger at the events, he says, have ruined his life.
Please note: the following podcast contains sexually explicit content, which may be triggering.
