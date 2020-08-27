Why is Ace Magashule so powerful and what is he accused of?

Today at 17:11 Infections affects Soweto Hospital Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo

Today at 17:20 Stereotyping in Advertising Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Africa and an advertising expert

Today at 18:09 Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:50 US Fed announces new inflation policy and what it could mean for SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

Today at 19:08 A definite date for the reopening of international travel is needed - Travel Agents The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

