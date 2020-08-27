SANSA to build Space Hub

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Infections affects Soweto Hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 17:20
Stereotyping in Advertising
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Africa and an advertising expert
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
US Fed announces new inflation policy and what it could mean for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 19:08
A definite date for the reopening of international travel is needed - Travel Agents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says they have sufficient evidence of hate speech and will refer the matter to the Equality Court. 27 August 2020 4:45 PM
MPs told Ramaphosa that promises made two years ago are still not met - report President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that government is taking significant steps in tackling corruption. 27 August 2020 4:41 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Local
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting' Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members. 27 August 2020 12:54 PM
Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials. 27 August 2020 10:41 AM
View all Politics
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
SANSA to build Space Hub

SANSA to build Space Hub

27 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Dr Val Munsami/ CEO of SA National Space Agency 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

The impact of Covid-19 on small business

27 August 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Carl Wazen 

SAHRC locates person responsible for controversial Tracy Zille Twitter account

27 August 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Chris Nissen 

Why is Ace Magashule so powerful and what is he accused of?

27 August 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: James de Villiers/ Journalist at News24 

President Ramaphosa's Q and A in parliament today

27 August 2020 3:29 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

EWN- protests at Eldorado Park

27 August 2020 3:23 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic church PART 3

27 August 2020 12:28 PM

William Segodisho has officially come out, claiming rape at the hands of a Catholic priest in Johannesburg in the 1980s.
Joanne Joseph unravels William’s memories of that time and explores his anger at the events, he says, have ruined his life.
Please note: the following podcast contains sexually explicit content, which may be triggering.

Patricia De Lille under suspicion over Beitbridge fence

26 August 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Patricia de Lille | Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande holds media briefing on level 2 plans for post school education &training systems

26 August 2020 4:54 PM

Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN 

Prosecutorial offence for fake news

26 August 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Emma Sadlier, social media law expert 

Trending

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

Politics Local

Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eldorado Park community want police station overhauled after disabled teen shot

27 August 2020 3:58 PM

Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa

27 August 2020 3:32 PM

Buthelezi: Corrupt faction in IFP wants to see party split

27 August 2020 3:14 PM

