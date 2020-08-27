Infections affects Soweto Hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA reports 533,935 recoveries as death toll reaches 13,743 The number of national recoveries so far is 533,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 179,631 recoveries. 29 August 2020 9:22 AM
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Infections affects Soweto Hospital

Infections affects Soweto Hospital

27 August 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo 


Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

Stereotyping in Advertising

27 August 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Africa and an advertising expert 

He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment

Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC

Politics

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house

Local

EWN Highlights

Outa still waiting for NPA to explain dropping of case against Aurora directors

29 August 2020 6:49 PM

Nathaniel Julies murder: Ipid adds charges of prohibited ammunition against cops

29 August 2020 6:30 PM

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwick Boseman

29 August 2020 5:45 PM

