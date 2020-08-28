The Sim twins Update

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry
Today at 18:40
PLAY CLIP: ARY2 - Xan Fraser - 1'28"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'I stand as proof to all the victims that justice can triumph over evil.' William Segodisho joins Afternoon Drive to explain how he is doing two years after a Catholic priest apologised for sexual abuse. 28 August 2020 5:22 PM
Swan song: Joanne Joseph makes one last plea on behalf of the Sim twins In July last year, Joanne spoke to Loren Sim, whose twins have an autoimmune condition and could not afford the prescribed formula... 28 August 2020 5:10 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
The Sim twins Update

The Sim twins Update

28 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Loren, Mother of the twins 


Women & Men Against Child Abuse

28 August 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan  

Change Rape Laws Campaign

28 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

William Segodisho Update

28 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: William Segodisho

Celebrating women with Rosie Motene

28 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA

Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order

28 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Dischem Foundation

28 August 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Sherry Saltzman 

SAHRC on Nathaniel Julies

28 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Buang Jones | Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission 

EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family

28 August 2020 3:32 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

Stereotyping in Advertising

27 August 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Africa and an advertising expert 

