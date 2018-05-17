Update on Mduduzi Manana assault case

Today at 12:37 Prasa gunning for axed executives in massive clean up The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Zukiswa Zukie Vuka

Zukie Vuka

Today at 12:37 The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...

Today at 12:40 Western Cape's shrinking number of Afrikaans classes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Peter Pluddemann - Senior lecturer in department of language education at University of the Western Cape

Today at 12:41 Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 12:56 ‘Jaba Jaba’: Ndlovu Youth Choir encourages SA to get vaccinated. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Garth Japhet backup landline

Garth Japhet

Today at 13:12 Food Feature - Yudhika & Company (formerly Holi Cow) The Azania Mosaka Show

Yudhika Sujanani - Owner of Yudhika & Co

Today at 13:20 Samsung Galaxy Competition The Azania Mosaka Show

Today at 13:35 SKYPE: Movies with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group

Today at 13:45 Book Club - Write your Book in 100 days Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Sarah Bullen landline

Sarah Bullen cell

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure: DJ Sbu The Azania Mosaka Show

Sibusiso Leope, Dj Sbu

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Dr Liana Roodt

Today at 14:35 The Dischem Brain of 702 The Azania Mosaka Show

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 14:42 Unplugged: Thando The Azania Mosaka Show

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Khaya Sithole - Business analyst

Today at 15:40 Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD

Today at 15:50 GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp

Today at 16:05 Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Nic Preen - lead singer

