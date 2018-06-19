Missing woman not part of a traffic ring

Joanne speaks to Karabo Dingiswayo, the daughter of Julia Dingiswayo, who was reported to have been a victim of a human trafficking ring in Johannesburg. Karabo joins us on the radio to set the record straight on some of the reported facts of the case which says has been wrongfully reported. The Star newspaper chose to stick to their story and not respond on the 702 platform.