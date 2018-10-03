'If we don’t get jobs people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 11:32
Storm damage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantelle Alexander
Today at 12:05
#AsbestosArrests: Free State Housing HOD, Ousted Mangaung Mayor, Molly Mlamleli, Frmr Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:07
Arrests and what this means politically and is this a pr exercise by the ANC ahead of elections aka appeasing the public etc etc
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:10
#AsbestosArrests- EWN reporter takes us through todays court proceedings
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Does the NPA have enough capacity to deal with all the arrests made- from the investigations to the convictions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 12:15
Recognition of Muslim marriages
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
Follow up: What is the reason for the sewage spill in Zeekoevlei?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sidney Jacobs - Chairperson at Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei
Today at 12:37
Donald Trump has Covid-19. What's the possible fallout of world leaders catching the virus?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 12:40
SA wine industry calls for alcohol sales over the weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 12:41
Covid19 denialist Trump Tests Positive for the Coronavirus
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Francis Kornegay, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
Today at 12:45
Western Cape declares five new Provincial Heritage sites
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anroux Marais - Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:52
Historic Rondebosch Fountain is restored and back in place!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Max Teichmann - Founder at Heritage Castings
Max Teichmann
Today at 15:20
[Remarkable People] Mission to go to Mars
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Adriana Marais, Founder of Proudly Human
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
