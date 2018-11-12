3 best shares to buy this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: SAHPRA appears before Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Op-ed on DM: Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It’s time to prepare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Murithi - Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa
Today at 15:20
Corruption conundrum: I resent paying tax when R6 billion just disappears
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd
Today at 15:38
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:50
Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvester Hlati - President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association
Today at 15:50
EWN: Vaccine registration Portal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:05
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Polly Roy
Today at 16:20
NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 16:20
The liquor industry bearing the brunt even after the third sales ban has been lifted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Absa on mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director at Absa Investment Banking
Today at 18:48
18-year old who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register. 3 February 2021 1:22 PM
After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946 The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. 3 February 2021 6:36 AM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Local
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
3 best shares to buy this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

3 best shares to buy this week (by Cannon Asset Managers)

12 November 2018 7:01 PM

Dr Adrian Saville shares his stock picks of the week.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School - Dealing with Losses

2 February 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Day in a life of a florist) How we to keep up with flower demand

2 February 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Anjelina Pinto | Owner of Donna's Flowers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker

2 February 2021 6:55 PM

Guest:Jaap  Hamman | CEO at PEP Stores

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 February 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First day of alcohol sales after six weeks of no sales or distribution

2 February 2021 6:28 PM

Guest:  Solly Kramer | CEO at Norman Goodfellows

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA

2 February 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Andrea  Cavallaro | Group operations director  at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman

1 February 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: James  Suzman | Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Dr Jako Volschenk | Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mdluli Safari Lodge sets new standard for impact investing in South Africa

1 February 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Malcolm  Segal | Director  at Mdluli Safari Lodge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The significance of a Covid-19 vaccine in SA

1 February 2021 7:00 PM

Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

