Morocco gets Africa’s first truly high-speed train (Sorry Gautrain, you’re slow)

Africa’s fastest train is twice as fast as Gautrain, says Africa correspondent Lee Kasumba.
Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Maroba Maduma | Communications Executive and Director at SA Taxi|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dan Buntman | Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH about their implications at State Capture. Did they miss being another VBS? Black Friday's bargain hunting during a health pandemic. ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to SygniaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Loos | Property Economist at FNBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leon Campher | CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Magda Wierzycka | CEO at Sygnia GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at AdviceworxLISTEN TO PODCAST