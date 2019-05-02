Why the 27% unemployment rate is utter bulldust

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Journalist attacked at Fish Hoek beach protest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- The power of empathy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:05
Vaccine rollout put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls and comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 17:45
Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'High probability AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can shield against sever disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against sever symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 7:56 AM
2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll up to 46, 290. 8 February 2021 6:36 AM
8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five... 7 February 2021 11:32 AM
View all Local
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Artist painting sleeping woman on train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2021 8:28 AM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Why the 27% unemployment rate is utter bulldust

Why the 27% unemployment rate is utter bulldust

2 May 2019 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews renegade economist Xhanti Payi, founder of Nascence Advisory.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Friday File: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn

5 February 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Rayhaan Jhetam | Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

5 February 2021 6:45 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Minister calls to tune African Bank into a state bank are " not positive"

5 February 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes

4 February 2021 7:19 PM

Guest: Amanda Cromhout | CEO at Truth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has corporate investment made any impact into social innovation in South Africa?

4 February 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Bridgit Evans | Director at The SAB Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt declares blanket internet surveillance unlawful

4 February 2021 6:49 PM

Guest: Cherese Thakur | Advocacy coordinator  at AamaBhungane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

4 February 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tax hikes won't be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine

4 February 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Johann Els | Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year

3 February 2021 7:19 PM

Guest: Jacques Becker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jeff Bezos gives up the reigns as CEO of Amazon

3 February 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'High probability AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can shield against sever disease'

Local Politics

2,435 COVID-19 infections recorded and 110 people succumb to virus

Local

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

PSC will work to become a shining example of what public service can be - Fikeni

8 February 2021 8:30 AM

Sanef concerned by incidents of members of the public attacking journos

8 February 2021 8:18 AM

J&J vaccine effective against COVID-19 variant - Glenda Gray

8 February 2021 7:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA