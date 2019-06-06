'South Africa lives beyond its means. That’s why we need foreign invesments'

Today at 16:05 Court finds Hawks arrest of Norma Mngoma unlawful Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 16:10 SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University

Today at 16:20 Business expectations from SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

Today at 16:20 Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business

Today at 16:50 #PromisesPromises: Previous SONA targets, how far are they now? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:55 Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’ Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Natalie du Preez - Marketing and Communications Manager, Rabie Property Group

Today at 17:05 The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:10 The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng report Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

Today at 17:20 Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Today at 17:20 Sona Preview with EWN's Babalo Ndenze Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 17:45 Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

Today at 17:53 Health sector expectations on SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 SONA preview The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann

