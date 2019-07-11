Naspers is still attractive. It’s not expensive – Allan Gray

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:50
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Zahid Badroodien
125
Today at 10:05
Big Story of the day: Tourism Equity Fund
The Clement Manyathela Show
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Morné Malan - strategic specialist for Solidarity (trade union)
125
Today at 10:08
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Craig Comrie
125
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
125
Today at 10:35
Reading the Prejudic-tionary
The Clement Manyathela Show
Mbali N
125
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
125
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:05
Listeners choice- the approval of COVID19 vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences
125
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:37
Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 18:09
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
125
Today at 18:13
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
