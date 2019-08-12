12 August 2019.

Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane shares his earliest lessons of saving money and tells Bruce Whitfield how he invests.
Prof Gavin Price, Associate Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science and Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy shares their views on President Cyril Ramaphosa campaign funding by private businesses and business people.
