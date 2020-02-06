Small Business Focus - Why and how to automate, digitise and mechanise

Today at 12:23 Inoculated expats urge South Africans to take covid-19 vaccines. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 NICD report: 2 people went to rage knowing they were positive The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

125 125

Today at 12:27 KZN scientist finds new way of growing new Covid-19 variant in groundbreaking research. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine.

125 125

Today at 12:27 Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:37 .The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the Former Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Ms Zukiswa Rantho with AUDIO The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 Forensics for justice The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul O'Sullivan

Paul O'Sullivan

125 125

Today at 12:40 This is how SAPS should have enforced regulations on the beach - security expert explains The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

125 125

Today at 12:41 ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.

125 125

Today at 12:45 Public Works to brief Scopa on Beitbridge border fence construction. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa

125 125

Today at 12:52 Joburg EMS urges caution as rains continue. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:56 Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Riaan Manser

Ayakha Melithafa

125 125

Today at 13:33 Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Annelize Stroebel

Annelize Stroebel

125 125

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Iqbal Karbanee

125 125

Today at 14:40 Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sally Du Preez

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Gaëllou Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Gaëllou - Musician

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

125 125