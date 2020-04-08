How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

Live performances are possibly one of the first industries that were not involved with feeding or sheltering us. From the earliest cave paintings which some speculate were actually sites chosen for musical performances to the TikTok clip you watched today, humans have always sought to entertain. Those with the gift of storytelling transporting those who otherwise would never hear about distant places and grand adventures to balance a life of work and child-rearing.
From the most basic stories told around a campfire to the most elaborate stage productions ever staged the history of the arts is as old as the history of humans.
Image: pxfuel.com
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Theron | MD at Vestact Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justin Blend | Director at AfricrestLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just ShareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Armitage | CEO at Anchor CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at TechcentralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rico Basson | Managing director at VinproLISTEN TO PODCAST