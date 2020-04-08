How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

Live performances are possibly one of the first industries that were not involved with feeding or sheltering us. From the earliest cave paintings which some speculate were actually sites chosen for musical performances to the TikTok clip you watched today, humans have always sought to entertain. Those with the gift of storytelling transporting those who otherwise would never hear about distant places and grand adventures to balance a life of work and child-rearing.







From the most basic stories told around a campfire to the most elaborate stage productions ever staged the history of the arts is as old as the history of humans.



Image: pxfuel.com