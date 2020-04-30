Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.
Machine learning related to facial recognition may overtake the risk to privacy that is currently centred on cookies that track your browsing.
Image credit: pxhere
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and executive director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gaye Davis/ EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Smith/ Co- Founder at YuppiechefLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at AdviceworxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Botha/ MD at Park AdvertisingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gloria Serobe/ CEO at WipcapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Toby Shapshak/ Publlisher at Stuff MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST