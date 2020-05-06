Business sector calls for a phased reopening of the economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters - "Should parents tell their children about their financial struggles and debt?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Cracking the Freemasonry Code
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Robert LD Cooper - Author, Historian, Freemason | Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library | Initiated
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The best defense against the Corona Pandemic starts in your kitchen"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elaine Beckett
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
'There has been very little extension made to the NPO sector at this point' Three hundred NPOs have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown. 6 May 2020 4:40 PM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanley needs your help to stay afloat 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how. 6 May 2020 5:14 PM
R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 6 May 2020 9:07 AM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2020 8:40 AM
'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines' Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years. 6 May 2020 8:00 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Business sector calls for a phased reopening of the economy

Business sector calls for a phased reopening of the economy

Guest: Martin Kingston/ Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but in SA, Panama and Sri Lanka it's still banned

6 May 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Graeme Harlow/ CEO at Diageo SA 

Market Commentary

6 May 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?

6 May 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Elmar Conradie/ CEO  of FlySafair 

How it works - The informal economy and the lockdown

5 May 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: G G Alcock/ Author of "Kasinimic Revolution" 

Africa Business Focus

5 May 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of the Africa state of mind 

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

5 May 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Comair files for a business rescue

5 May 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Linden Birns/ Managing Director at Planes Talking 

How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping with Covid-19

5 May 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Peter Mourtford/ CEO at Super Group 

Market Commentary

5 May 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Norman Mackechnie/Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management 

Trending

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

Local

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

Local

EWN Highlights

Winde warns WC's COVID-19 infections could hit 7,000 mark next week

6 May 2020 5:47 PM

WATCH LIVE: All SAA flights to stop operating from 8 May - Gordhan

6 May 2020 5:45 PM

More than 150 complaints against WC police since lockdown started, says Ipid

6 May 2020 5:31 PM

