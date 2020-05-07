Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:43
EnviroSan and JoJo partner to create a handsfree wash facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks
Today at 19:08
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance Feature with caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Case study for digitising a business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Ian Stacey - Founder at Fastrak
Sean (son) Stacey - ... at Fastrack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
The Best Of The Money Show
Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend respond

Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend respond

Guest: Arthur Gillis/ CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings 



Market Commentary

7 May 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner Perspective 

Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and it's myriad consequences

7 May 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Mark Barnes/ Executive Chairman and CEO at purple Group 

Shapeshifter: Gloria Serobe heading the solidarity fund

6 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Gloria Serobe/ CEO at Wipcapital 

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.

Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.

Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.

They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.

In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.

Image credit: Uber & Airbnb

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected - and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at consumer talk 

India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but in SA, Panama and Sri Lanka it's still banned

6 May 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Graeme Harlow/ CEO at Diageo SA 

Market Commentary

6 May 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

Business sector calls for a phased reopening of the economy

6 May 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston/ Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa 

With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?

6 May 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Elmar Conradie/ CEO  of FlySafair 

