Small Business Focus: Case study for digitising a business

The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance - Has Aid failed Africa and has COVID-19 exposed this? Can Africa reset from this?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tonny Okwir - Programme Officer Governance in the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda under Development Initiat
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 7 May 2020 5:41 PM
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Small Business Focus: Case study for digitising a business

Small Business Focus: Case study for digitising a business

Guests: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

          Ian Stacey/ Founder at Fastrack 

         Sean Stacey/ At Fastrack 



More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance Feature- A caller who lost a lot of money due to day trading

7 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Persona Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?

7 May 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa/ Director at Werksmans Attorneys 

YES organised for uber masks to come from township seamstresses

7 May 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Tashmia Ismail-Saville/ CEO at Youth Employment Service 

EnviroSan and Jojo partner to create a handsfree wash facility

7 May 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Grant Neser/ MD at JoJo Tanks 

Market Commentary

7 May 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner Perspective 

Global Marriott boss makes the rounds and a local hotel legend respond

7 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Arthur Gillis/ CEO at Platinum Hospitality Holdings 

Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and it's myriad consequences

7 May 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Mark Barnes/ Executive Chairman and CEO at purple Group 

Shapeshifter: Gloria Serobe heading the solidarity fund

6 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Gloria Serobe/ CEO at Wipcapital 

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:36 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Two companies that defined the creation of the sharing/trust/gig economy are Uber and Airbnb. Both were founded during the peak of innovation for this century in 2008/9.

Both grew out of real frustration to try rent something, for Uber founders it was a limousine, for Airbnb it was was a place to stay during a popular conference.

Technology made it easier to determine spare capacity for a product or service which could be rented out short term to both create supplemental income for the owner and an easier and less expensive option for those seeking to use the product or service.

They are often described as being the largest transport company with no vehicles and the largest hospitality chain without any rooms.

In the decade since their founding, they have grown rapidly, attracted fierce competition and weathered a string of scandals.

Image credit: Uber & Airbnb

COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported

World Local

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

Local

Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

Nxesi urges SA to ramp up employment through technology, infrastructure

7 May 2020 8:04 PM

UN appeals for $4.7 billion more to fight virus pandemic

7 May 2020 8:01 PM

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

