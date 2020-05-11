How can we get inclusive growth in a post covid-19 world?

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies/ Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and dean at Deloitte Alchemy School of Management
Guest: PJ Powers/ SingerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Prof Nicola Kleyn | Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Guest:
Ofentse Shakung | Corporate Education specialist at Companies and Intellectual Property Commission
Guest: Shameel Joosub/ Group CEO at VodacomLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Meryl Pick/ Analyst at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Keenan/ Fixed- income and currency strategist at Absa CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard de Villiers | Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Dambisa Moyo | Global Economist and AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST