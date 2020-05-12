How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown. 12 May 2020 5:16 PM
Cele promises Andile Mbuthu's family speedy forensics analysis of remains Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives details from Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Mbuthu family. 12 May 2020 3:52 PM
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4. 12 May 2020 4:38 PM
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini's Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Guest: Mandy Collins/ Writer and business writing trainer 



Africa Business Report

12 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopalds/ Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

12 May 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

Wanted urgently" money & business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse

12 May 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Dr Eric Levenstein/ Director at Werksmans Attorneys 

Market Commentary

12 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie/ From Wealth and Investment at FNB 

Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainties caused by Covid19

12 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Richard Brasher/ CEO at Pick n Pay 

Make Money Mondays- PJ Powers on lockdown and Money

11 May 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: PJ Powers/ Singer 

Business Book feature: The upside of Down

11 May 2020 7:42 PM

Guest:
Prof Nicola Kleyn | Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of  Business Science

CIPC has been inundated with applications and queries on essential services certificates

11 May 2020 7:30 PM

Guest:
Ofentse Shakung | Corporate Education specialist at Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Vodacom releases results and emphasises it's assistance to government

11 May 2020 6:59 PM

Guest: Shameel Joosub/ Group CEO at Vodacom 

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

Politics

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China, up from one a day earlier

13 May 2020 5:26 AM

UK coronavirus outbreak kills at least 20,000 in care homes: Reuters calculation

13 May 2020 5:19 AM

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

