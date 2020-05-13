President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on economic implications of covid 19

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?



Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.



In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.



A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting.



We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.



