How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?
Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.
In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.
A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting.
We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.
Image:123rf.com
Guest: Danny Diliberto/ Founder at Ladles of LoveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Hurwitz/ CEO at Transaction CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lumkile Mondi/ Senior lecturer at school of Economics and Business science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Dr Andrian Saville/ CEO at Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at GIBS
Guest: Mandy Collins/ Writer and business writing trainerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronak Gopalds/ Director and Africa analyst at Signal RiskLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Eric Levenstein/ Director at Werksmans AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST