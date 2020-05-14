Reaction to the latest from Ramaphosa. What level four regulations need shifting?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 14 May 2020 5:35 PM
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular. 14 May 2020 5:15 PM
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Reaction to the latest from Ramaphosa. What level four regulations need shifting?

Guest" Peter Attard Montalto/ Head of Capital Markets Research at Interllidex

Guest" Peter Attard Montalto/ Head of Capital Markets Research at Interllidex 



Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness- Digitising an interior Design studio Service

14 May 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

           Nicola Orpan/ Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio 

Personal Finance Feature: Retirement

14 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

SA's current alcohol ban and the country's history with alcohol bans

14 May 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Prof Paul Nugent/ Center of African studies at University of Edinburg 

Altron releases results saying it wants to preserve cash amidst Covid 19 uncertainty

14 May 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Mteto Nyathi/ CEO at Altron 

Market Commentary

14 May 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Online retail opens up

14 May 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Kim Reid/ CEO at Takealot 

            Gwarega Mangozhe/ CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa 

Shapeshfter- How a soup kitchen answered to the call in a covid crisis

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Danny Diliberto/ Founder at Ladles of Love 

Banking Ombud Report

13 May 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19
13 May 2020 7:28 PM

13 May 2020 7:28 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Knowing if something should be treated like a puzzle or a mystery was the subject of a previous edition of Business Unusual and used the example of the US CIA in working with the intelligence they collect.  

In a puzzle scenario, you need all the pieces of information to make a picture and typically some are missing. Finding the missing info allows you to solve the problem.

A mystery, however, has all the information you need, in fact, it has more than all the information you need, it includes information that may be wrong or distracting. 

We tend to see most problems as puzzles when they are more often mysteries.

Image:123rf.com

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Local

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

Local

UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

World Local

Coronavirus vaccine possible in about a year, says EU agency

14 May 2020 7:28 PM

Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown

14 May 2020 7:21 PM

Black Business Council backs govt’s plans to move lockdown to level 3

14 May 2020 6:39 PM

