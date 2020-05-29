Why not to bet against China and the Best Bits

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions. 29 May 2020 6:10 PM
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Why not to bet against China and the Best Bits

Why not to bet against China and the Best Bits

Bruce spoke to Hywel George, Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group, about China as a world power. He also replayed some of the highlights of the week. 



YES is sending its rst export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.

29 May 2020 10:04 PM

Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative

Market Commentary

29 May 2020 6:51 PM

Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth 

Small Business Focus Making SME level 3

28 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance - planning for retirement in the Covid crisis

28 May 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Persoanl financial advisor and Executive director at Galileo Capital 

Investing globally during a pandemic

28 May 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman/ Portfolio Manager at Denker 

Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help

28 May 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Jacqui Biess/ Co- Founder at Charly's bakery 

Market Commentary

28 May 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)

28 May 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Issah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

            Gina Schoeman/ Economist at Citi Bank 

Shapeshifter The family business behind baby city

27 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Michel Aronoff/ MD at BabyCity 

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Africa

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

World Local

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

Local

Teachers' unions, SGB associations urge DBE to rethink opening schools on Monday

30 May 2020 8:59 AM

Officer charged with murder of George Floyd as violent protests sweep US

30 May 2020 8:40 AM

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

