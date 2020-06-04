This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

Guest: Anelda Martin/ Owner at Goddes Cafe
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital
Guest: Imraan Soomra/ CEO at Oceana Group
Guest: Graeme Korner/ At Korner Perspective
Guest: Songezo Zibi/ Head of communications at ABSA
Guest: Prof John Stremlau/ Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Guest: Bryan Habada/ Former Springbok and Co- founder at Retroactive
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk
In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.
That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients.
image credit:123rf.com