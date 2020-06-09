Africa Business Focus

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:52
Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines
Latest Local
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19. 10 June 2020 7:25 AM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates The 28-year-old's body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. She also had stab wounds. 9 June 2020 6:40 PM
'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients' Tygerberg Hospital’s professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s professor Charles Parry reflect on the lifting of the ban on alcohol. 9 June 2020 8:15 AM
SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer Wikus Steyl says the military was supposed to protect citizens during the lockdown and not kill them. 9 June 2020 7:27 AM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Alcohol brand funny ad shows how Victor Gomes enforces COVID-19 rules Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman has everyone confused by how she makes a cup of tea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 10 June 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 8 June 2020 8:00 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

9 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk


How it works: Managing Remotely

9 June 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Debbie Goodman-Bhyat/ Leadership strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

9 June 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Bidvest to donate decontamination services and consumables to the value of R14 million to vulnerable schools

9 June 2020 7:02 PM

Guest: Mpumi Madisa | CEO-designate at Bidvest 

Market Commentary

9 June 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank 

Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group

9 June 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Ryan Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

How is the mining industry dealing with outbreaks of Covid?

9 June 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Dr Thuthula Balfour | Head of Health at Minerals Council South Africa 

Make Money Monday - Making a living as Coconut Kelz

8 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Lesego Tlhabi/ Satirist behind "Coconut Kelz" 

Business Book "Dirty Tobacco- spies, lies and Mega- Profits

8 June 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Telita Snyckers/ Author of Dirty Tobacco

New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for Covid 19 patients

8 June 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Dr Johan Pretorius/ Director at Universal Foundation 

Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

Politics

Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his expirience

Local

A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela

Politics

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

