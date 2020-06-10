The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has covid affected national plans?

Guest: Dr Mirriam Altman
Guest: Jonathan Smit/ Co- Founderand managing director at PayFastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea
Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.
In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.
Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.
Image credit: Wikipedia
Guest: Tim Jacobs/ CFO at MulitiChoiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hloniphizwe MtoloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Steyn/ Spokesperson at UasaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Debbie Goodman-Bhyat/ Leadership strategist and Founder at Jack HammerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal RiskLISTEN TO PODCAST