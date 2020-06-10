Adapting the workplace and protecting workers

Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What you need to know if you are looking to sell food in a metro Joanne Joseph speaks to Food Focus co-founder Linda Jackson to find out. 10 June 2020 6:28 PM
Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays The council says it is sitting with at least 22 companies that have not been paid even after it had submitted their claims. 10 June 2020 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension. 10 June 2020 5:07 PM
Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year. 10 June 2020 1:47 PM
Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful. 10 June 2020 10:19 AM
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3 Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3. 10 June 2020 9:00 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Adapting the workplace and protecting workers

Adapting the workplace and protecting workers

10 June 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Hloniphizwe Mtolo 


Shapeshifter Online payment gateway, Payfast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period

10 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Jonathan Smit/ Co- Founderand managing director at PayFast 

Consumer Ninja/ The business interruption insurance issue hots up

10 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:26 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.

In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.

Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.

 

MultiChoice Group's profits well, thanks to increased subscriptions during covid 19

10 June 2020 7:23 PM

Guest: Tim Jacobs/ CFO at MulitiChoice 

Market Commentary

10 June 2020 6:40 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law

10 June 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Johan Steyn/ Spokesperson at Uasa 

The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has covid affected national plans?

10 June 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Dr Mirriam Altman

10 June 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Dr Mirriam Altman 

How it works: Managing Remotely

9 June 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Debbie Goodman-Bhyat/ Leadership strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer 

Africa Business Focus

9 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

Trending

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA's mines

World Africa

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

Local

Ipid concludes inquiry report into Collins Khosa's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

NHLS to prioritise WC for COVID-19 testing due to shortage in test kits

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

