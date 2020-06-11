"Uber for trucks" business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
"Uber for trucks" business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown

"Uber for trucks" business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown

11 June 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Khathu Mufamadi/ CEO at Droppa 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus- How do you innovate and what do you innovate to ride out this storm?

11 June 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it?

11 June 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck/ MD at World Wide Worx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

11 June 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Viv Govender/ Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Privilege And inheritance: Time to disrupt inter-generational transfers of wealth

11 June 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Siya Biniza/ Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa 

Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and chairman at Intellidex 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Online payment gateway, Payfast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period

10 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Jonathan Smit/ Co- Founderand managing director at PayFast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja/ The business interruption insurance issue hots up

10 June 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:26 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Humanity’s progress is marked by chance findings and lucky discoveries and this one might be one of the best.

In the 1950s the discovery of plastics seemed to be the solution to all our packaging and storage needs. Glass was great but heavy, expensive and fragile. Plastic was a wonder product that helped make a certain soft drink one of the most recognised brands on the planet and ensure that almost every human hand has held that plastic bottle at some point in their lives. That one brand alone revealed that they produce three million tonnes of plastic packaging a year in 2017. That would be equivalent to 200 000 bottles produced per minute or over 100 billion per year.

Some bottles do get recycled, some is reused for clothing but a big proportion is simply thrown away with a portion of that ending up in the sea.

 

Image credit: Wikipedia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MultiChoice Group's profits well, thanks to increased subscriptions during covid 19

10 June 2020 7:23 PM

Guest: Tim Jacobs/ CFO at MulitiChoice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 announces lineup changes

Local

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

Local

Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million

World Local

EWN Highlights

WCED to focus on mental health of teachers & pupils amid COVID-19

11 June 2020 8:31 PM

Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says

11 June 2020 7:40 PM

Struggling to unite country, Trump reopens re-election campaign

11 June 2020 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA