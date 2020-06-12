Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections. 11 June 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. 12 June 2020 10:45 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals

Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals

12 June 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Alen Ribic | Co-Founder at SweepSouth Connect


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Market Commentary

12 June 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting

12 June 2020 6:25 PM

Guest: Dr Iraj Abedian | CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus- How do you innovate and what do you innovate to ride out this storm?

11 June 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature- Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Uber for trucks" business Droppa pivots and registers growth during the lockdown

11 June 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Khathu Mufamadi/ CEO at Droppa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it?

11 June 2020 6:58 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck/ MD at World Wide Worx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

11 June 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Viv Govender/ Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Privilege And inheritance: Time to disrupt inter-generational transfers of wealth

11 June 2020 6:30 PM

Guest: Siya Biniza/ Finance and Operations Director at Political Economy South Africa 

Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and chairman at Intellidex 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Online payment gateway, Payfast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period

10 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Jonathan Smit/ Co- Founderand managing director at PayFast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report

World Local

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

Equal Education goes to court, says DBE backtracked on schools feeding scheme

12 June 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA