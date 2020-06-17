How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Femicide pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar
Dr Nwabisa Shai
Today at 17:20
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ryan Williams - Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020.
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies.
Local
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers.
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation.
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes.
Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply?
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night.
Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile.
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood.
Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA...
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa's biggest one-day road running event was not an...
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players.
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?

How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?

17 June 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Kevin Lennett | MD at The Crazy Store


Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid

17 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Wanda Du Toit | Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers

Trying to get out of a timeshare contract

17 June 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:25 PM

To quote one of the richest men in the world about inheritance, Warren Buffet thinks passing on a fortune is not the right way to go. 

His advice is “You should leave your children enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

In South Africa the challenge to addressing inequality is not a lack of willingness to address the issue, but rather an inability to overcome the gap if the status quo is not challenged.

Image credit: 123rf.com

First response to the SAA rescue plan

17 June 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex

Big arrests made on VBS case

17 June 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk | Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
 Steven Powell | Director in Forensics at ENS Africa

How it works - how work is changing

16 June 2020 8:06 PM

Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still
Human

Africa Business Focus: First quarter GDP prints across Africa.

16 June 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Daniel Kavishe | Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

16 June 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order

16 June 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Dion Chang | Founder at Flux Trends

Processes already under way to revive SA's economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Politics Local

Politics Local

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Lockdown averted a catastrophe in SA

18 June 2020 5:16 PM

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

