The budget on my pocket

Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light. 26 June 2020 1:46 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
The budget on my pocket

The budget on my pocket

24 June 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Thamsanqa Msiza/ Head of individual Tax returns at Tax Consulting South Africa 


Market Commentary

26 June 2020 6:53 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth 

Cigarette case delayed until August

26 June 2020 6:50 PM

Yusuf Abramjee | Founder at Tax Justice South Africa 

Tourism Minister on the amendment Level 3 Lockdown regulations

26 June 2020 6:45 PM

Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN 

Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South 

Small Business focus- Why is it the perfect time to build a Global business out of SA now

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance- Two money questions from listeners

25 June 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS heist

25 June 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase/ Editor in chief at EWN 

Court orders that deeds office needs to function optimally within restrictions

25 June 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Stefan le Roux/ Member of the Cape Town Attorney's Association and Partner at Glyn Marais 

Market Commentary

25 June 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll

25 June 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Grace Harding/ Spokesperson for the Restaurants Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket  

Shapeshifter An Entrepreneur's journey from pimping books

24 June 2020 8:05 PM

Guest: Mpodumo Doubada/ Founder at AskThuto 

Trending

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

