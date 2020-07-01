Real Food's Kauai is not chicken about expansion

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How do we define happiness without money.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA Ghosts
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mark Rose-Christie
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature: Empowerment, Accountability & Commitment – only one works
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
Wellness centre opens doors to LGBTQI communities Educational psychologist Malan van der Walt says there is added challenge of being in a hostile home environment during lockdown. 1 July 2020 6:22 PM
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time. 1 July 2020 4:50 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Real Food's Kauai is not chicken about expansion

Real Food's Kauai is not chicken about expansion

1 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Dean Kowarski/ CEO at Real Foods Group 


Shapeshifter - SA Animation company triggerfish now in Ireland

1 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Stuart Forrest/ CEO at Triggerfish 

Business interruption insurance- Insurance claims Africa does online presser with tourism Business Council

1 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

Market Commentary

1 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

Landlords are operating as property cartels- Mid sized independent retailers

1 July 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Jonathan Kingsley- Hall/ Fpunder at JKH  Business and property Consulting 

Tongaat Hulett fined R7.5 million by the JSE for publishing false financial results between 2011 and 2018 for shareholders

1 July 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Rob Rose/ Editor at Financial Mail 

How it works : Naked Insurance disrupting the market

30 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Alex Thomson/ Co- Founder at Naked Insurance 

Africa Business Focus

30 June 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC Africa 

Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice

30 June 2020 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

Trending

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument

Local

Parliament passes Civil Union Amendment Act into law

Local

EWN Highlights

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week, a record: WHO

1 July 2020 7:57 PM

UN adopts resolution calling for pandemic-related halt to conflicts

1 July 2020 7:48 PM

'We are not guinea pigs,' say South African anti-vaccine protesters

1 July 2020 7:19 PM

