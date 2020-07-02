Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association. 2 July 2020 7:14 PM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:39 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

2 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 


Personal Finance- Equity Fund versus index investing

2 July 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Author and Journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcasting team to host the Midday Report

2 July 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Mandy Wiener/ Journalist and Author of "Ministry of Crime" 

A group of economists and economic policy analysts claims the supplementary budget reneged on President Cyril Rmaphosa 's R500- billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees

2 July 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Dr Gilad Isaacs/ Co- Director at Institute for Economic Justice

             Isaah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

Meat imposters say Fairplay's dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game

2 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Paul Matthew/ CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters 

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi/ Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises 

Shapeshifter - SA Animation company triggerfish now in Ireland

1 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Stuart Forrest/ CEO at Triggerfish 

Business interruption insurance- Insurance claims Africa does online presser with tourism Business Council

1 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

Drug profits - a neccessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:25 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

This is a really complex issue. How should we fund the research for more effective drugs to treat conditions that may affect millions, knowing that many will not work and then determine how to price those that do work to cover the costs not just of the drug that did work, but the research for those that did not.

The cost to produce the drug has components that include the search for the potential candidates, the development of the tests on animals and then humans and the ongoing monitoring to determine its effect.

The mechanism to do this has been to have for profit companies get patents for their discoveries and then get a period between 5, 12 and sometimes over 20 years to be able to exclusively supply the drug and set its price.

There is no question that the system can be better. The question is how and despite many attempts by those that have practical alternatives, it does not appear enough has changed to make medicine more accessible.

Could the Covid-19 pandemic provide the public support to overcome the financial resistance that those that benefit from the status quo?

Image credit - Pexels

Real Food's Kauai is not chicken about expansion

1 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Dean Kowarski/ CEO at Real Foods Group 

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who’ve lost income due to COVID-19

Local Business

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

Our records show Shonisani Lethole was taken care of - Tembisa Hospital CEO

2 July 2020 7:43 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

