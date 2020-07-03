Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing - Netcare

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Motshekga updates the nation on schools The minister is expected to share more details on the revised plan on schooling in the country. 5 July 2020 4:01 PM
100 days in lockdown SA records over 10k new infections – the highest jump yet The total number of cumulative cases is nearing the 200,000 mark with the country currently sitting at 187, 977 infections. 5 July 2020 3:25 PM
Sadtu hopes for clarity ahead of Angie Motshekga’s briefing on schools It’s been anything but smooth sailing since schools first re-opened their doors last month, with over 700 institutions affected by... 5 July 2020 3:17 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the w... 4 July 2020 4:41 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
UPDATE: 9,063 new COVID-19 infections in SA as Gauteng recoveries reach 14,097 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that there were 108 new coronavirus-related deaths. 3 July 2020 9:27 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing - Netcare

Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing - Netcare

3 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Jacques Du Plessis | Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare


Market Commentary

3 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

SAA pilots miffed over severance packages

3 July 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of  South African Airways Pilots’ Association

Small Business Focus - Onion Peeler lessons for SME

2 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance- Equity Fund versus index investing

2 July 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Author and Journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcasting team to host the Midday Report

2 July 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Mandy Wiener/ Journalist and Author of "Ministry of Crime" 

A group of economists and economic policy analysts claims the supplementary budget reneged on President Cyril Rmaphosa 's R500- billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees

2 July 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Dr Gilad Isaacs/ Co- Director at Institute for Economic Justice

             Isaah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

Market Commentary

2 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

Meat imposters say Fairplay's dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game

2 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Paul Matthew/ CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters 

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi/ Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises 

Trending

Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested

Local Business

Pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school from Monday

Local

Mogoeng calls for tribunal to probe Goliath’s claims against Hlope

Local

EWN Highlights

Ellen Mashatile, wife of Paul Mashatile, passes away

5 July 2020 7:07 PM

14 feared dead in nursing home as heavy rain lashes western Japan

5 July 2020 6:58 PM

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in gang crossfire

5 July 2020 6:17 PM

