Market Commentary

Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies. 3 July 2020 5:14 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story. 3 July 2020 5:59 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

3 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth


SAA pilots miffed over severance packages

3 July 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: Captain Grant Back | Captain at Chairperson of  South African Airways Pilots’ Association

Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing - Netcare

3 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Jacques Du Plessis | Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare

Small Business Focus - Onion Peeler lessons for SME

2 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance- Equity Fund versus index investing

2 July 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Author and Journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcasting team to host the Midday Report

2 July 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Mandy Wiener/ Journalist and Author of "Ministry of Crime" 

A group of economists and economic policy analysts claims the supplementary budget reneged on President Cyril Rmaphosa 's R500- billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees

2 July 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Dr Gilad Isaacs/ Co- Director at Institute for Economic Justice

             Isaah Mhlanga/ Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

Market Commentary

2 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

Meat imposters say Fairplay's dumping concerns is just a Covid blame game

2 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Paul Matthew/ CEO at Association of Meat Importers and Exporters 

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages

2 July 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Kgathatso Tlhakudi/ Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises 

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level

Local

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

Lifestyle

Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine

3 July 2020 6:45 PM

Gauteng's Makhura holds consultations ahead of all-important COVID-19 talks

3 July 2020 5:52 PM

Here's why FITA’s appealing court decision on tobacco sales ban

3 July 2020 5:45 PM

