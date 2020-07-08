Gaurdrisk vs Cafe Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

Guest: PJ Veldhuizen/ Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.
What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?
The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.
Image credit: Hong Kong
