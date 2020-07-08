For the first time in South Africa, there is a format bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA's first Satanic church
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adri Norton - Co-Founder and Spokesperson
Riaan Swiegelaar - Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Andy Betancourt - one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
For the first time in South Africa, there is a format bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers

For the first time in South Africa, there is a format bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers

8 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Caroline Da Silva/ Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA 


Shapeshifter- Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

Payments methods , the good the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

Market Commentary

8 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manger at Ninety One 

Why is Outsurance paying for business interruption claims?

8 July 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Danie Matthee/ CEO at Outsurance 

Gaurdrisk vs Cafe Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

8 July 2020 6:24 PM

Guest: PJ Veldhuizen/ Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated 

The story behing Cafe Chameleon and it's battle against an insurer. Is the business on it's feet yet?

8 July 2020 6:20 PM

Guest: Ren Duster/ Partner at Dunsters Attorney 

How it works- The Effect of Covid 19 on Mental Health in Business

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Andrew Davies/ Clinical psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory services Southern  Africa 

Africa Business Focus

7 July 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Lee Kasumba/ Host of Africa State of Mind 

'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'

Local

[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'

Local

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

Local

Nzimande: Only certain BBBEE firms eligible for digital services contracts

8 July 2020 9:12 PM

SA pupils miss meals as virus limits school return

8 July 2020 8:53 PM

Cabinet adopts 'historic GBV prevention framework'

8 July 2020 8:47 PM

