RMB founders resigns after 32 years

Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate? FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward. 9 July 2020 5:09 PM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
RMB founders resigns after 32 years

RMB founders resigns after 32 years

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Paul Harris & Laurie Dippenaar 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Small Business Focus- How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world

9 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance Feature - Julia The super saver

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Julia 

South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23

9 July 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi/ Senior lecturer at school of economics and business science of the university of the Witwatersrand 

Market Commentary

9 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Eskom warns of load shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Andre de Ruyter/ CEO at Eskom 

Shapeshifter- Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

Payments methods , the good the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:28 PM

A business and its staff might have an ambition to take over the world and most would think that it was a fair ambition. For a country or political party to adopt a similar ambition, it is a very different story.

What should companies and the people that work in them do when faced with political changes that don’t align with their values?

The short answer for most of history has probably been - too little too late.

Image credit: Hong Kong

For the first time in South Africa, there is a format bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers

8 July 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Caroline Da Silva/ Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA 

Trending

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

