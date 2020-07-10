Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Aletta Ramphele
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Asonele Gevenga, CEO and co-founder of Fleeker
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Asonele Gevenga - CEO and co-founder of Fleeker.
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

10 July 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth


Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an “accelerated economic recovery”

10 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

Small Business Focus- How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world

9 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance Feature - Julia The super saver

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Julia 

RMB founders resigns after 32 years

9 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Paul Harris & Laurie Dippenaar 

South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23

9 July 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi/ Senior lecturer at school of economics and business science of the university of the Witwatersrand 

Market Commentary

9 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Eskom warns of load shedding as the cold front sweeps SA

9 July 2020 6:23 PM

Guest: Andre de Ruyter/ CEO at Eskom 

Shapeshifter- Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

Payments methods , the good the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Correspondent at Consumer Talk 

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

ANC plans to upscale production of artisans in SA post-COVID-19

10 July 2020 8:19 PM

10 July 2020 8:19 PM

FSCA calls out insurers for rejecting business claims because of lockdown

10 July 2020 7:46 PM

10 July 2020 7:46 PM

Banks mull how to avoid loan defaults when virus relief ends

10 July 2020 6:56 PM

10 July 2020 6:56 PM

