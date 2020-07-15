Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 7:12 PM

Prof Stephen  Deverux | SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 7:56 PM

Ponani  Shikweni | Director at Hluvuko Designs

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 7:36 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

Business Unusual - Internet of things

15 July 2020 7:33 PM

Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital 

There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA

15 July 2020 7:09 PM

Ryan  Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims Africa 

Market Commentary

15 July 2020 6:34 PM

Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

SA's Inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

15 July 2020 6:25 PM

Ndumiso Hadebe | Independent Economist 

How it works – The relationship between business and government

14 July 2020 8:03 PM

Busisiwe  Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership SA

Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president

14 July 2020 7:40 PM

Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

14 July 2020 7:30 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

