Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

Prof Stephen Deverux | SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Ponani Shikweni | Director at Hluvuko DesignsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Knowler | Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity DigitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan Woolley | CEO at Insurance Claims AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ndumiso Hadebe | Independent EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Busisiwe Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal RiskLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST