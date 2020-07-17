Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Africa Tikkun
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Detective Ngoako Magwaza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Detective Ngoako Magwaza - Detective at Putfontein SAPS
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
‘700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown’ Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day. 17 July 2020 6:41 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative The money raised will go towards the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 project. 17 July 2020 3:53 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

17 July 2020 6:38 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth


The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)

17 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Roger Baxter | CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

Small Business Focus- The economic clock- how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance Feature- Question from listener about investing offshore

16 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital 

Covid gives ZA shoe brand an opportunity to share their South African-ness with the world

16 July 2020 7:21 PM

Guest: Nicj Dreyer/ CEO and Co- founder at Veldskoen 

From a "two - speed" to one that works for all

16 July 2020 6:56 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman/ Senor fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global affairs at Yale University  

Market Commentary

16 July 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

A huge Twitter hack compromised accounts of Elon Musk,Barack Obama and others

16 July 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak/ Publisher at Stuff Magazine 

Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon

16 July 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Norman Drieselmann/ CEO at Retailability 

SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable airlines

16 July 2020 6:19 PM

Gurst: Peter Attard Montalto/ Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex 

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

Coronavirus lays bare SA’s toxic alcohol abuse problem

17 July 2020 6:28 PM

Court orders DBE to resume National School Nutrition Programme

17 July 2020 6:07 PM

