Late Night Talk
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business. 22 July 2020 5:46 PM
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the... 22 July 2020 5:36 PM
Justice Albie Sachs on Mlangeni: 'There was something gracious about him' Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs reflects on the life of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni. 22 July 2020 4:08 PM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights' Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon. 22 July 2020 1:00 PM
ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95 The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist. 22 July 2020 8:38 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

22 July 2020 6:37 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 


Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis

22 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Dr William Mapham/ Founder and CEO at Vulal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Developments on the Constantia insurance matter

22 July 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:24 PM

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers. 

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual correspondent on The Money Show 

Image credit: Twitter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper

22 July 2020 6:54 PM

Guest: Goolam Ballim/ Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government

22 July 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Busisiwe Mavuso/ CEO at Business Leadership SA

            Gillian Saunders/ Tourism consultant and former advisor to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How it works- Online learning

21 July 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Clare Searle/ Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

21 July 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Daniel Kavishe/ Economist: Sub-saharan African at RMB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

21 July 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and advertising expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the financial pressure (caused by covid 19) forcing people to pawn off their belongings

21 July 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Richard Mukheiber/ Managing Director at Cash Converters 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397

World Local

Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine

Politics

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

Concerns after Higher Education Department gets R10bn budget cut

22 July 2020 9:30 PM

WC restaurateur hopes govt will at least lift curfew to save industry

22 July 2020 9:13 PM

V&A Waterfront first SA tourist attraction to get global safety & hygiene stamp

22 July 2020 8:48 PM

