SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim Adams & Adams associate does not see a greater chance of success should the matter be taken to the constitutional court. 12 August 2020 5:36 PM
Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more. 12 August 2020 5:19 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

12 August 2020 6:40 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management 


Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

12 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nick Booth/ CEO at Corobrik

Consumer ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiters' tip is illegal and immoral

12 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges

12 August 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Lorna Scott/ Co- founder and Creative Director of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery 

Market Commentary

12 August 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption

11 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson/ Editor at News24

Africa Business Focus

11 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC Africa 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 August 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising Expert 

R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them

11 August 2020 7:07 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald/ Financial Analyst and chairman at Intellidex 

Trending

Denel doesn’t have operating capital to pay workers - Report

Local

PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional

Politics

Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa suspends PSC director-general Mamphiswana over misconduct

12 August 2020 8:13 PM

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million, WHO warns against despair

12 August 2020 7:52 PM

Zikalala appeals to public to take COVID-19 seriously as KZN overtakes WC cases

12 August 2020 7:13 PM

