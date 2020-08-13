Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
Is there light at end of Covid-19 tunnel? What happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown?
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 18:50
Augmented reality game Landlord GO has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties
Guests
Adam Longhorn - Head of Studio at Reality Games
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Pavlo has a new book and looks into the changes brought into play during a crisis
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Best Of The Money Show
Fuel sales have dropped significantly

Fuel sales have dropped significantly

13 August 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Reggie Sibiya/ CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa 


Market Commentary

13 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

12 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nick Booth/ CEO at Corobrik

Consumer ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiters' tip is illegal and immoral

12 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges

12 August 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Lorna Scott/ Co- founder and Creative Director of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery 

Market Commentary

12 August 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety One 

SA on the edge of economic and political disaster

12 August 2020 6:40 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management 

How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption

11 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson/ Editor at News24

Africa Business Focus

11 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC Africa 

