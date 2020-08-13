Market Commentary

Today at 18:39 Is there light at end of Covid-19 tunnel? What happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Today at 18:50 Augmented reality game Landlord GO has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adam Longhorn - Head of Studio at Reality Games

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

