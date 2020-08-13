Market Commentary

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective
Guest: Reggie Sibiya/ CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nick Booth/ CEO at CorobrikLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.
Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show
Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0
Guest: Lorna Scott/ Co- founder and Creative Director of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche DistilleryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward/ Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adriaan Basson/ Editor at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Bishop/ Head of programming at CNBC AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST