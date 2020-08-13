A review of Power Points new rehearsal function presenter coach

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas. 13 August 2020 5:22 PM
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been thr... 13 August 2020 4:57 PM
[LISTEN] Old age homes struggling to stay afloat GroundUp has reported on the plight of some old age homes that have not received their usual subsidy from government. 13 August 2020 4:45 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19 13 August 2020 4:11 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
A review of Power Points new rehearsal function presenter coach

A review of Power Points new rehearsal function presenter coach

13 August 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland/ Owner at Missing Link 


Small Business Focus- Pavlo has a new book and looks into the changes brought into play during a crisis

13 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance feature: FOMO investment strategy

13 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal Financial advisor abd Executive Director at Calileo Capital 

Augmented reality game landlord Go has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties

13 August 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Adam Longhorn/ Head of studio at Reality Games 

Is there light at end of covid 19 tunnel? what happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown

13 August 2020 7:20 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington/ Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

Market Commentary

13 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner/ at Korner Perspective 

Fuel sales have dropped significantly

13 August 2020 6:28 PM

Guest: Reggie Sibiya/ CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa 

Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

12 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nick Booth/ CEO at Corobrik

Consumer ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiters' tip is illegal and immoral

12 August 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:27 PM

We made a mistake with rubber that may prove difficult to erase. We make too much of it in the wrong place and don’t appreciate just how big a problem it will be if the industry collapses.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Correspondent at money show 

Image credit: Greg Hume - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa

Politics

702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

Lifestyle

Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation

Politics

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

13 August 2020 8:45 PM

Ex-South Africa skipper Smith hits back at race bias claims

13 August 2020 8:37 PM

Lebanon assembly ratifies state of emergency after deadly Beirut blast

13 August 2020 8:16 PM

