Now that the economy has opened up to level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?

Guest: Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investment at Ninety One
Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanne Blauw/ Author, Economic and Numeracy Editor at De CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neale Hill/ MD at Ford Motoring Company of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grace Harding/ Spokesperson for the Restaurants Collective and CEO at Ocean BasketLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo/ Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Telita Snyckers/ Author of 'Dirty Tobacco- spies, lies and Mega- ProfitsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fleetwood Grobler/ President and CO at SasolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johannes Le Roux | Director and Founder at The DuchessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nick Kunze | at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST